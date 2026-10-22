As reported by the Jerusalem Post, a security official said that Hezbollah is rebuilding and expanding its military capabilities in Beirut, Lebanon. According to him, the Israel Defense Forces are preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities if the group attacks Israel’s rear areas during an escalation surrounding Iran.

Tunnel in eastern Beirut

The official told Walla that several days ago, Lebanese military personnel discovered a tunnel linked to Hezbollah in the Rweisset al-Jadideh area in eastern Beirut. In his assessment, this was meant to demonstrate that the Lebanese army is operating in the capital, where Hezbollah, according to the Israeli side, has moved part of its military capabilities from southern Lebanon.

He also expressed Israel’s dissatisfaction with how the Lebanese armed forces are implementing the existing arrangements intended to limit Hezbollah’s military activity. According to the official, the reports about the tunnel did not come as a surprise to the Israeli side, and infrastructure and members of the group still remain in southern Lebanon.

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Preparations for possible fighting

According to the official’s assessment, Hezbollah is rebuilding and expanding its military infrastructure not only in southern Lebanon, but also in Beirut and Tyre. He claims that the group is trying to restore combat experience and return to maximum combat readiness.

One of the scenarios presented to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir envisages Hezbollah joining a broader regional conflict, including strikes on Israel’s rear areas, if the United States or Israel attacks Iran. Walla also reported that Hezbollah retains missiles of various ranges, fiber-optic and SIM-card-controlled drones, tactical drones, and loitering munitions. According to these data, the available capabilities could be sufficient for several months of fighting.

According to Walla, the group trains anti-tank and reconnaissance units around the clock for a possible clash with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

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