In Somaliland, Israel’s first ambassador, Michael Lotem, presented his credentials to the territory’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, in Hargeisa. During the ceremony, the cornerstone was also laid for the future Israeli embassy. Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported the events, which took place last week, on Sunday, Al Jazeera writes.

Implementation of agreements

The presentation of credentials and exchange of ambassadors implemented agreements made after Israel recognized Somaliland on December 26, 2025. Israel became the first UN member state to recognize the independence of the territory, which declared separation from Somalia in 1991 but which the Somali authorities in Mogadishu continue to consider their own.

The president of Somaliland called the presentation of credentials a historic event and said that, for the first time, the president of the territory was receiving documents from an ambassador of a UN member state that had recognized its independence. Lotem, for his part, said that Israeli recognition was an assessment of what Somaliland had built over 35 years, rather than merely a diplomatic formality.

Somaliland has been self-governing for more than three decades, but no other UN member state has recognized its independence. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the exchange of ambassadors fulfills commitments made when relations were established. Saar visited Somaliland in January, and in June the territory opened an embassy in West Jerusalem during Abdullahi’s visit to Israel.

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Security statements

Somaliland is located opposite Yemen, across the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — an important shipping route between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The president of Somaliland emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with Israel for the region.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in an interview with Sky News this week, questioned Israel’s motives. According to him, Israel seeks access to the Red Sea and also wants a naval base in Somaliland. Somaliland representatives had previously signaled readiness to consider hosting an Israeli base, but the territory’s president recently said there had been no negotiations on the matter.

Somalia condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a violation of its sovereignty. The move was also condemned by the League of Arab States, the African Union, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

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