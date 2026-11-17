A wallet linked to the theft of $6.3 billion from the Binance crypto exchange transferred 34,279.66 ETH worth nearly $63 million to three new addresses. The FBI attributed the theft to the North Korean group TraderTraitor. CoinDesk reports, citing blockchain security firms MistTrack and Solid Intel.

Three new wallets

According to researchers, the address from which the transfer was made had shown no activity since October 30. It is linked to the attack on Binance that occurred on October 29. The funds were distributed among three newly created crypto wallets.

At the time of publication, ETH had not been moved further from the new addresses following this transfer. These wallets have not yet been linked to crypto exchanges or money laundering services. The transactions themselves do not provide grounds to determine whether the attackers are preparing to sell the ether or merely moving assets between addresses they control.

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Investigation into the theft

The FBI called on crypto exchanges to block addresses linked to the stolen assets. The U.S. Department of Justice also reported court-authorized seizures and restrictions involving cryptocurrencies worth more than $1.2 billion stolen from Binance.

Elliptic previously estimated that about $2.85 billion in stolen assets had been frozen or seized. According to its calculations, the attackers retained about $3.28 billion distributed across more than 950 wallets. CoinDesk also notes that TraderTraitor converted stolen ether into bitcoins through THORChain, while Elliptic reported that the group created memecoins to disguise part of the funds as trading profits.

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