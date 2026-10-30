In Pakistan, a delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met with the opposition leader in the Senate, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and called on the opposition to join the proposed parliamentary committee on electoral reforms. As Dawn reports, Senator Sherry Rehman said Abbas stated that he would respond to the proposal after consultations.

Invitation for the opposition

The PPP delegation included the party's secretary general Nayyar Bukhari, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Senator Sherry Rehman. Rehman said that all political parties should be represented on the committee.

According to her, PTI is boycotting parliamentary committees, so PPP representatives urged the party to join the new body, work actively in it, voice its concerns, and propose reforms. Rehman also said that PTI's participation in other parliamentary committees could strengthen parliament's role.

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Bhutto-Zardari's proposal

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in the National Assembly that parliament had decided to form a committee on electoral reforms at his party's request. He called on the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, to appoint a representative to the committee, as the opposition had described possible election rigging as a fundamental problem.

Another PPP delegation also invited Achakzai to join the committee's work. According to Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Achakzai asked for time for consultations before responding. Rehman noted that Abbas welcomed the delegation, thanked Bhutto-Zardari, and also promised to respond after consultations.

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