Former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service David Barnea is expected to visit the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on November 25, despite a criminal complaint filed against him. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing informed sources.

Complaint and demand for arrest

On November 19, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) filed a criminal complaint against Barnea with Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor General. The organization said it had substantial grounds to suspect him of war crimes.

ECCHR also demands that the prosecutor’s office obtain an arrest warrant for Barnea and ensure his detention should he enter Germany. The organization cited, according to its claims, Barnea’s key role in planning and carrying out attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon in September 2024 using explosive-laden pagers and walkie-talkies as the basis for the complaint.

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According to ECCHR, the coordinated explosions killed at least 37 people and injured more than 3,400, including civilians.

Visit to the Bundestag

German media previously reported that Barnea would be hosted by Green Party lawmaker Konstantin von Notz, who is a member of the parliamentary commission overseeing Germany’s intelligence services. The event, titled “Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of Mossad,” is organized by the Berlin-based pro-Israel lobbying group Nahost Friedensforum, which works with Germany’s parliament and ministries.

According to German media, some Green Party representatives and other critics of Israel are seeking to prevent the event from taking place. At the same time, the publication’s sources believe that their influence over the possibility of Barnea’s visit is less than that of supporters of his arrival.

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