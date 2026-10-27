In Doha, Qatar, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) representative Luz María de la Mora said that a sharp increase in fertilizer costs could affect harvests in African countries next year, as well as food availability and prices. Al Jazeera reports.

According to de la Mora, the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz related to the US and Israeli war against Iran must be resolved as soon as possible. She noted that due to higher fertilizer prices, many countries are already reducing their use, which could affect next year’s harvests.

Impact on agricultural countries

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Monica Mutsvangwa called rising fuel and fertilizer prices a particularly serious problem for the country, where more than 70% of the population depends on agriculture.

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Uganda’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Sanjay Tanna said that fuel prices in the country had more than doubled. According to him, the Ugandan shilling has lost 10% of its value against the US dollar. At the same time, subsistence agriculture and domestic food production partly shield Uganda from international market fluctuations.

Supply chains

De la Mora stressed that the consequences of rising oil prices go beyond energy costs: they disrupt supply chains and last longer than expected. Before the current disruptions, about one-fifth of global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the UNCTAD World Investment Forum, held in Doha on October 25–26, officials also discussed the need for investment, transparent institutions, reliable energy supplies and digital infrastructure. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Jacques Bouya said that the country seeks to develop local processing of natural resources so that a larger share of added value remains in the country.

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