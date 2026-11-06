Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump that the country’s territory must not be used as a launching pad for attacks on neighboring states. Baghdad also stressed the need to strictly respect state sovereignty.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the sides discussed the regional situation and emphasized the importance of cooperation in overcoming current challenges. Al-Zaidi said that regular consultations between Baghdad and Washington on matters of mutual interest are important, and that peaceful solutions and constructive dialogue are needed to preserve security in the region.

Strengthening military presence

On the same day, Iraq’s Ministry of Defense announced the reinforcement of troop deployments on the Rawa–Hatra defensive line in the west of the country. Ministry spokesperson Major General Yahya Rasoul Abdullah said that units of the Al-Jazira and Western Nineveh operational commands are strengthening positions to maintain security in the Al-Jazira area north of the Euphrates and toward the Nineveh and Salah al-Din provinces.

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According to him, the military are to secure desert areas, pursue remaining militants, and prevent the desert from being used as a refuge. The deployment is also intended to provide a shorter route for civilian and commercial transport, supporting investment and agricultural activity.

Focus on defense production

Al-Zaidi also visited the Defense Industries Commission in Baghdad, where he inspected equipment that had been manufactured or modernized. It included ammunition, light, medium, and heavy weapons, unmanned systems, and surveillance equipment.

The head of government instructed officials to involve the private sector and expand partnerships with specialized companies. He said that developing a modern defense industry is a component of national sovereignty and should reduce Iraq’s dependence on foreign supplies of weapons and military equipment.

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