Singapore Airlines invests $1.6 billion in service upgrades — CNBC

In Singapore, Singapore Airlines is investing more than 2 billion Singapore dollars, or about $1.6 billion, in upgrading its onboard service. The carrier plans to introduce new seats, dining options and entertainment systems, CNBC reports.

Upgrades for first and business class

New first- and business-class products will be gradually introduced from mid-2027 on long-haul and ultra-long-haul Airbus A350 aircraft. They will also be installed on Boeing 777-9s once these aircraft enter service with Singapore Airlines.

First class will feature 32-inch 4K screens, Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headphones, as well as configurations for passengers seated next to each other to dine together. Adjacent seats can be converted into a double bed. Singapore Airlines said this would be the largest double bed in commercial aviation.

Business-class seats will receive 22-inch 4K screens, wireless charging and the ability to connect audio devices via Bluetooth. The fully flat bed will be 79 inches long and up to 24 inches wide. Some center seats can be combined by lowering partitions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in other classes and Boeing delays

For premium economy, the company plans to add one inch of space when the seat is reclined, while in economy class it will update the upholstery. New 4K seatback monitors and the next-generation Krisworld entertainment system for these classes will be available only on the Boeing 777-9.

Singapore Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin explained that the decision to upgrade the Airbus A350 was linked to delays in Boeing 777-9 deliveries. Boeing had said it would not deliver the first 777-9s to customers before 2027. The airline's Chief Operating Officer Tan Kai Ping said in May that these aircraft would not be in the fleet until the end of the current financial year in March 2027.

Separately, the carrier plans to introduce Starlink on almost all its Airbus aircraft from the first quarter of 2027, except for A350s used on medium-haul routes. Singapore Airlines is also investing 130 million Singapore dollars in renovating SilverKris lounges.

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