In Poland, national football team coach Jan Urban did not include Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski in the squad for the November training camp. The list of goalkeepers includes Sławomir Abramowicz, Mateusz Kochalski and Bartosz Drągowski.

Betting on younger goalkeepers

As Interia Sport reports, Urban explained the decision by his desire to give opportunities to other, younger players. According to him, the squad could have been different if the team had had Marcin Bułka and Kamil Grabara available, as they have recently competed for the position of first-choice goalkeeper.

The coach also noted that, because of goalkeeper injuries, Marcin Bułka received the most opportunities in Nations League matches and friendlies. According to Urban, he took his chance, while the injury situation can be unpredictable.

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Skorupski’s experience in the national team

Urban called the situation with the goalkeepers difficult and noted that Skorupski has made 15 appearances for the national team over many years. In his opinion, the Polish team generally lacks experience in this position.

The coach also mentioned Marcel Łubik of Wisła Kraków, who could have made the list of call-ups after strong performances for the youth national team under Jerzy Brzęczek. Commenting on Skorupski’s absence, Urban said that he is not guided solely by the team’s current needs and is also considering future friendlies and the Nations League. He added that there is no conflict between him and the 35-year-old goalkeeper, and that Skorupski has not been in the national team squad for about a year.

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