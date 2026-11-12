In Israel, Yashar party leader and Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for a diplomatic and security briefing. The prime minister’s military secretary also attended the meeting at the head of government’s office, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Request for regular briefings

The meeting took place after Eisenkot’s repeated requests for security briefings. He had previously said that he was denied such briefings and called for security decisions to be made cautiously while the government is serving in a caretaker capacity.

On Wednesday, Eisenkot appealed to Gali Baharav-Miara, asking her to intervene and ensure regular briefings from Netanyahu on the current threat assessment. The Yashar leader explained the need for them by citing the necessity of effective oversight, a proper process for making state decisions, and protecting security interests.

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Coalition negotiations

By law, the prime minister must hold a security briefing for the opposition leader at least once a month. Eisenkot requested such meetings because a new opposition leader has not been officially appointed to replace Yair Lapid during coalition negotiations.

Following the October 27 election, a new government has still not been formed due to a political deadlock between Netanyahu’s bloc and forces seeking to replace him. President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government: he has 28 days from Sunday to do so and may request an additional 14-day extension. The prime minister’s office said that all government decisions were based solely on security considerations and made in full coordination with the security agencies.

The meeting also took place amid reports of renewed tensions between Netanyahu and Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir over a possible resumption of military action against Iran.

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