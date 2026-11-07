In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposed a meeting with President Karol Nawrocki regarding the Constitutional Tribunal. As RMF24 reports, Tusk said he had received an SMS message from the president stating that there would be no meeting for now.

Statements by the broadcast participants

Senator and former deputy health minister from the PPS, Wojciech Konieczny, stated that Nawrocki is a hostage of circles that perceive a conversation with Tusk as a conversation with the devil. In his view, for many representatives of these circles, such a meeting could be considered treason.

PiS MP and professor Karol Karski called Tusk a chronic liar. He also stated that the prime minister had allegedly brought police into the Constitutional Tribunal and that people whom Karski called usurpers were brought there using batons. The politician suggested that Tusk may have been advised to involve the president in this matter.

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Rumors of a technical government

The Sprawdzam! program also discussed rumors about the possible formation of a technical government that could remove Tusk's cabinet from power. According to RMF24, they emerged after a meeting between Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz of the PSL and Sławomir Mentzen of Confederation.

Karski stated that the current situation is unprecedented for Poland since 1989 and said that every decent person, in his opinion, should leave the government. Konieczny replied that he sees no possibility of forming a technical cabinet: nothing points to this, and the PSL, in his view, is unlikely to take such a step. He also said that the party of Marshal Szymon Hołownia is too divided to provide the necessary support.

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