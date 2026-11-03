Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country submitting an application for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028 is realistic. He said this in an interview with Euronews, RMF24 reports.

EU accession process

In August, Pashinyan said that his government intended to submit an application to join the EU “in the near future.” At the same time, Yerevan has not yet submitted an official application. According to the prime minister, the authorities have already launched a process that should lead to a final decision on a formal application for EU membership.

Armenia is also holding talks with the European Commission on visa liberalization. As Euronews notes, the goal is to complete this process by 2029.

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Choice between Brussels and the Eurasian bloc

Pashinyan said that Armenians must make a choice between Brussels and Russia’s Eurasian bloc. He stressed that the government seeks to create an alternative for Armenia and diversify the country’s political and economic ties.

According to Euronews, Russia, an aggressor state, threatened Armenia with retaliatory measures, including cutting off energy supplies. Pashinyan said that an imbalance in any relationship creates risks.

He also cited Georgia’s aspiration to become a full-fledged EU member as an example for Armenia. In the prime minister’s view, Georgia’s success is important for how Armenian citizens perceive their country’s European prospects.

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