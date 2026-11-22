Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Hamas supporters are an enemy growing within Danish society and called for tougher immigration policies. She said this in an interview with journalist Joachim B. Olsen, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to Frederiksen, there are people in the country who support Hamas, as well as those who consider the laws of the Quran to be above democracy. In her view, such beliefs undermine an open, free and democratic society.

Tougher migration policy

The head of the Danish government said she takes a tough stance on security and immigration. She stressed that the country must counter both internal and external threats if it wants to remain a society that is comfortable to live in.

Frederiksen added that she has advocated for a stricter immigration policy for many years, including since her time as justice minister. She also criticized Denmark’s previous assumption that people arriving from Islamic countries would be grateful for the country’s welfare system, democratic freedoms and relative safety.

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The 2015 terrorist attacks

Frederiksen named an attack against Denmark’s Jewish community linked to cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad as one of the factors that influenced her views. The Jerusalem Post notes that she was likely referring to the terrorist attacks in Copenhagen in February 2015.

On February 14 that year, an attacker targeted an event in support of freedom of speech, killing one person. The following day, he attacked the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen and killed Dan Uzan, a Jewish community security service volunteer who was guarding a bat mitzvah celebration. Danish police later shot the attacker dead.

The prime minister also said that Denmark guarantees freedom of religion but is a Christian country. She spoke in favor of preserving a strong majority culture and said she is not prepared to compromise on approaches to the rights of women and sexual minorities.

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