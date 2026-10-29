In Beirut, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that negotiations with Israel have not yet produced the desired progress. According to him, Beirut put forward four issues in the talks: a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, border demarcation, and prisoners. Asharq Al-Awsat reports on meetings between Lebanese officials and Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali-Radovan.

Aoun calls for a diplomatic settlement

Aoun stressed that Lebanon adheres to diplomatic and negotiated means of resolving disputes and believes that military force alone cannot ensure lasting stability. He called for Israeli attacks to stop and for existing agreements to be observed. According to the president, military operations and strikes on civilian areas and infrastructure deepen suffering and hinder stabilization.

The president also stated that the Lebanese state and army are ready to address security issues through official channels and existing coordination mechanisms. He asked Europe to increase support for the Lebanese armed forces, which, he said, ensure stability, counter terrorism and illicit drug trafficking, guard the borders, and combat irregular migration.

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Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mission

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, during a separate meeting with Alabali-Radovan and German Ambassador Thomas Seidel, warned against ending the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon before UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is fully implemented and the Israeli occupation ends. According to the publication, UNIFIL’s mandate expires at the end of the year.

Berri accused Israel of failing to comply with international resolutions and expressed concern over what he said were continuing attacks and the destruction of populated areas in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, for his part, asked Germany to help rebuild the southern regions, enable displaced residents to return to their villages, and strengthen the capacities of the Lebanese state.

Alabali-Radovan confirmed Germany’s support for reforms in Lebanon, state institutions, and the Lebanese army. Regarding UNIFIL’s future, she said Berlin is monitoring the situation and stressed that no vacuum should emerge in the region.

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