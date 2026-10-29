South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for a review of certain benefits for multicultural families, including their priority access to subsidized postpartum care centers in Seoul. As Korea Herald reports, the president said the authorities would examine whether there is a compelling need not only to prevent harm to such families, but also to grant them preferences.

Priority at postpartum care centers

The discussion began after Lee posted on X on Wednesday. He drew attention to admission rules for the subsidized postpartum care center program, which operates through private partner facilities. Mothers from multicultural families are given second priority along with mothers with disabilities, North Korean defectors, as well as people recognized for service to the state or their family members.

First priority in admissions is given to recipients of basic social assistance and people with incomes close to the poverty line. On Thursday, Lee said some programs should not turn into excessive advantages or reverse discrimination. He stressed that his remarks were aimed at reviewing certain excesses, not encouraging discrimination or hatred.

The presidential administration said it intends to seek amendments to the enforcement decree of the Maternal and Child Health Act so that postpartum care assistance is provided first and foremost to mothers who need it most.

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Response from migrant women and rights advocates

Representatives of multicultural families and migrant rights advocates questioned claims that the support available to them is excessive. A woman from China who married a Korean man 20 years ago said her family had received only general assistance available according to income. According to her, women with young children mainly use free children’s classes at multicultural centers on weekends.

A representative of an organization assisting migrant women in Seoul noted that priority at postpartum care centers takes into account that many migrant women lack relatives, friends, or neighbors who could help after childbirth. She added that many such families already belong to categories eligible for priority social support because of low incomes.

Rights advocates also warned that the discussion could increase hostility toward foreigners. They pointed out that local programs mostly cover families in which one spouse is a South Korean citizen, while families with two foreign nationals often do not have the same access to support.

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