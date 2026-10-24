Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during a visit to Tripoli, vowed to end years of neglect of the city and develop projects to create jobs. It was the first visit by a sitting president of the country to Lebanon's second-largest city in 15 years, The National reports.

Promise to restore public services

Speaking at the government residence in Tripoli, Aoun said it was time to end the neglect of the city and address the socioeconomic problems of its residents. According to him, the state must stand by residents, while rebuilding trust requires public services accessible to everyone.

The president also said that the authorities plan to implement job-creation projects. Aoun received a ceremonial welcome in Tripoli. The city is among the country's most marginalized and poorest, although some of Lebanon's wealthiest politicians also live there.

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Visits to key city facilities

Aoun's itinerary included visits to the Palace of Justice, the Port of Tripoli, the special economic zone, and the Rashid Karame International Fair — facilities important for the city's economic development.

At the Palace of Justice, the president called the fight against corruption a national priority and stressed the need for an independent judiciary. He was accompanied by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Justice Minister Adel Nassar, and senior security officials.

Tripoli Mayor Abdel Hamid Karime described the trip as historic after years of neglect of the city. The last known visit by a sitting Lebanese president to Tripoli took place in November 2011.

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