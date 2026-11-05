In Nepal, Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa held talks with CPN-UML chair K. P. Sharma Oli in an effort to save his party’s government in Madhesh Province. The head of the provincial government, Krishna Prasad Yadav, must seek a vote of confidence after CPN-UML withdrew its support for the coalition, the Kathmandu Post reports.

Coalition talks

According to the publication’s sources, Thapa met Oli at his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur District, on Tuesday evening. He said that changing the provincial government a year before the assembly’s term ends would send a negative signal and called for the coalition to be restored.

On October 16, CPN-UML withdrew its support for Yadav’s cabinet and recalled its four ministers. The party accused the Nepali Congress-led coalition of failing to implement a 15-point agreement. Yadav must secure a vote of confidence within 30 days.

Birendra Singh, vice president of the Nepali Congress in Madhesh and a member of the provincial assembly, said the party is discussing the vote of confidence with all political forces, but no specific decision has yet been made.

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Attempts to form another majority

According to sources, Oli told Thapa that he would hold consultations with the leaders of the Nepal Communist Party and CPN-UML. The Nepal Communist Party continues to support Yadav, although it cooperates with CPN-UML in other provinces.

CPN-UML also considered forming a new government together with JSP Nepal, the Janamat party, and the Nepal Communist Party. The talks stalled because JSP Nepal chair Upendra Yadav and Janamat chair C. K. Raut did not support the plan.

In the 104-seat provincial assembly, JSP Nepal has 28 lawmakers, CPN-UML has 24, the Nepali Congress has 22, the Nepal Communist Party has 15, and Janamat has 12. A majority requires 53 votes, so Yadav will need support beyond the Nepali Congress if CPN-UML votes against him.

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