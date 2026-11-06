In Warsaw, Polish President Karol Nawrocki held a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. The sides discussed climate policy, migration, the European Union’s new budgetary framework and the EU’s enlargement with new members, Interia reports.

Topics of talks at the presidential palace

The Chancellery of the President of Poland said that the conversation concerned European issues, including climate policy, migration, the EU’s new budgetary framework and the process of enlarging the Community. Metsola is in Poland on a two-day visit.

Before her arrival, the Polish Press Agency, citing sources close to the European Parliament, reported that one of the topics of meetings with the president and prime minister could be the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. According to one of the agency’s sources, Metsola had allegedly considered cancelling the visit because of this, but ultimately arrived in Warsaw.

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Meeting with Tusk and speech to students

Earlier the same day, the president of the European Parliament met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. After the talks, she stressed the need to reduce barriers to economic development, strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and security, and continue support for Ukraine.

During a conversation with students at the Warsaw School of Economics, Metsola said that differences between EU member states had not been sufficiently taken into account when determining the pace of the climate transition. She noted that decisions acceptable to wealthier and longer-standing members of the Union do not necessarily suit the conditions of newer states, while reaffirming support for the EU’s climate goals.

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