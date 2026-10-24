Kenyan President William Ruto, during a four-day tour of the Ukambani region, urged residents to stop supporting Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the opposition in favor of his re-election in 2027. Nation Kenya reports.

On October 24, Ruto visited the counties of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni, where he inaugurated, inspected and launched road, water, hostel and rural electrification projects. The president said that the opposition, to which Musyoka belongs, has no clear plan for the development of Ukambani, while the region has faced marginalization for many years.

Infrastructure projects

According to Ruto, infrastructure projects worth more than 150 billion Kenyan shillings are planned for Kitui, Machakos and Makueni. In particular, he said that 21 billion shillings have been allocated to pave ten new roads in Machakos County, and 16 billion shillings for seven roads in Makueni.

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In Machakos, the president inaugurated the Mwala Cluster water project worth 1.47 billion shillings. It is intended to supply 6.6 million liters of water daily to the Kangundo and Mwala constituencies. Ruto also said that his administration has allocated 28 billion shillings for the 2026–2027 financial year to build 8,000 affordable housing units, 6,000 hostel beds and 18 markets in Machakos.

Criticism of Kalonzo Musyoka

During his speeches, Ruto repeatedly criticized Musyoka, in particular mentioning the unpaved Kandwia–Kyuso–Tseikuru road leading to his home. The president said that previous governments had pushed Ukambani to the background in development plans. According to the publication, paving of this road is due to begin on Monday.

During the trip, Yatta Member of Parliament Robert Basil, who had previously been in Musyoka's camp, announced that he was switching to Ruto's side. An inspection of work on the bridge over the Enziu River was also scheduled for Sunday; 31 people died there in 2021 when a bus carrying them to a wedding was swept away by floodwaters.

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