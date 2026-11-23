US President Donald Trump will hold the third gala dinner for the largest holders of the $TRUMP memecoin on Sunday evening at his Trump National country club in Sterling, Virginia. The token, previously valued at about $75, is now worth less than one dollar, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Fewer participants and assets

Organizers said that 185 crypto wallets qualified to attend the dinner. At the same time, the ranking on the $TRUMP memecoin club website listed 130 wallets after the contest ended on November 16. The total value of assets in them was $8.6 million.

For comparison, ahead of the first dinner in May 2025, the ranking listed $148 million worth of assets. At that time, the highest time-weighted average token holding reached $18.5 million, and 220 wealthy cryptocurrency holders competed for places at the event.

VIP reception and gifts

Twenty-nine participants with the largest time-weighted average token holdings between September 30 and November 16 will attend a VIP reception with the president. They will also receive gift sets with Trump souvenirs. The four leaders of the ranking were promised 18-karat gold Trump-branded watches.

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According to an analysis of blockchain data conducted by the nonprofit organization Public Citizen, more than half of the publicly listed wallets in the ranking are linked to cryptocurrency exchanges that do not allow users from the United States. According to the organization, this indicates that these wallets are connected to foreign nationals.

Statements about conflicts of interest

Democratic Party leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate said they intend to investigate possible conflicts of interest related to the Trump family's business during the presidency. They also intend to advance a legislative ban on such activity.

The memecoin project and the White House did not respond to requests for comment. Previously, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that neither the president nor his family had participated or would participate in conflicts of interest. According to the president's June financial disclosure, the memecoin brought the Trump family at least $635 million.

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