US President Donald Trump said he would not rush a decision on new large-scale strikes against Iran and would return to the issue after the start of 2027. He told Reuters aboard a plane en route to Washington after a trip to China, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Trump said there was sufficient time to make a decision. He expressed a similar position in other interviews: he told Fox News that it would become clear what would happen after January 1, while in conversations with Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 he stressed that he was in no hurry to decide on Iran.

Position after the elections

Before the November 3 congressional elections, Trump repeatedly suggested that after the vote Iran would be more inclined to reach an agreement within the eight-month conflict. Republicans later lost their majority in both chambers of Congress.

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Last week, the US administration said it considered the blockade and economic sanctions against Iran effective. The US Senate, where Republicans will control the majority until January 3, on November 19 again rejected an initiative aimed at limiting the war.

Statements by Vance and Iran

US Vice President J.D. Vance, who is described as a possible presidential candidate in 2028, publicly distanced himself from the war with Iran and linked it to the Republican Party’s failure in the elections. Trump agreed that the situation around Iran was one of the reasons for the Republicans’ defeat, but said he would not change his course because, in his view, Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. According to the publication, Trump later instructed Vance to focus on domestic issues rather than diplomatic efforts regarding Iran.

Trump also commented on a CNN report about Iran’s alleged plans to detonate a “dirty bomb” in Washington — an explosive device designed to disperse radioactive materials. He said he did not believe residents of the capital should be concerned, while also stating without details that there were alleged signs of Tehran’s interest in chemical or biological weapons. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the US accusations an attempt to spread fear and justify military action, and had previously described the CNN report as unfounded.

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