Turkey announced investment arrangements and financial plans totaling more than $26 billion, unveiled during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya. They include a preliminary $15 billion agreement with China on renewable energy, as well as $5.1 billion in financing agreements with development banks, Cyprus Mail reports.

Turkey has been hosting the conference since November 9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya. The country also reported arrangements with Saudi Arabia and Canada. A significant share of the announced deals concerns clean energy.

Arrangements for the energy transition

Observers believe that these arrangements, many of which are related to clean energy, could contribute to achieving Turkey's climate goals. In particular, they concern expanding electrification to reduce emissions from fossil fuels.

Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said that host countries of climate conferences should use such events as a platform to attract investment. E3G senior researcher Oyku Senlen stated that the arrangements align with Turkey's energy transition trajectory and could help it contribute to reaching a strong final COP31 agreement.

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Climate negotiations stall

At the same time, delegates from more than 190 countries are finding it difficult to reach a broader international agreement on reducing global emissions. Key disagreements include climate finance, which is intended to help the poorest and most vulnerable cope with the effects of warming.

Negotiators removed any mention of phasing down fossil fuel use from the latest draft of the final agreement. Although the conference was due to end on Friday, UN climate summits have repeatedly run longer than scheduled in the past.

Alongside the negotiations in Antalya, an exhibition for large companies and startups is taking place. Turkish companies Harves Technology and Liaqua reported interest in their products from potential investors, distributors, officials and lenders from various countries.

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