In the United States, President Donald Trump has nominated two candidates each to the Senate for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Democrat Kristin Johnson and Republican Steven Levin have been proposed for the SEC, The Hill reports.

SEC candidates

If confirmed, Johnson’s term is to end in 2029, while Levin’s is to end in 2030. Johnson previously served as a CFTC commissioner: then-President Joe Biden appointed her to the position in 2022.

The SEC nominations will be considered by the Senate Banking Committee. The commission currently includes Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda, both Republicans.

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CFTC candidates

Trump nominated Democrat Matthew Rowland and Republican Nathan Anonick to the CFTC. According to the White House, their terms will end in 2028 and 2031, respectively. Their nominations will be considered by the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig called Rowland and Anonick strong bipartisan candidates and said he looks forward to working with them after Senate confirmation. Selig is the CFTC’s only current commissioner. The nominations of Johnson and Rowland were the first Democratic candidates proposed by Trump for these two regulators, which usually consist of five members and have bipartisan composition.

All four nominations require Senate confirmation. Previously, Senate Democrats expressed concern about the absence of Democratic candidates for the CFTC and SEC during negotiations on the Clarity Act bill regulating the digital asset industry.

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