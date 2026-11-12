US President Donald Trump said that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should lead chipmaker Nvidia following the resignation of its chief executive Jensen Huang. He wrote this on Truth Social, TIME reports.

Trump’s proposal

Trump wrote that following Huang’s resignation, there is only one person who can take the position of Nvidia chief — Tim Cook. The president also said that Huang had done a fantastic job and called Cook a legend.

TIME notes that it is unknown whether Trump contacted Cook regarding this proposal. The outlet contacted the White House for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Huang’s resignation

According to TIME, Huang resigned on the morning of November 12 amid reports of his alleged relationships with two women. According to the outlet, US intelligence identified one of the women as a Chinese spy. TIME presents this information as reports and allegations, rather than established facts.

TIME also writes that Huang had maintained close ties with the White House since the beginning of Trump’s second presidential term. During Trump’s official visit to China in May, the president invited Huang to a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Citing The New York Times, the outlet reports that Trump insisted on Huang’s participation in the delegation despite concerns over his connection to a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Trump told journalists that he believed Huang’s statements that he was unaware of the alleged espionage operation.

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