Net profit at British multinational bank Standard Chartered rose 46% year on year in the third quarter, to $1.5 billion. The bank’s operating income increased by 13% to $5.8 billion, while profit before tax rose 27% to $2.25 billion, Fortune reports.

Fee income increased

Fee-based business lines made a significant contribution to the quarterly results. Revenue at the Wealth Solutions division, which provides wealth management services, rose 26% to $1.1 billion. Global Markets income increased 20% and exceeded $1 billion.

The bank also raised its forecast for 2026 and expects return on tangible equity of around 14%. Standard Chartered operates in 54 markets, including with a significant presence in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

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Bet on cross-border business

The bank’s chief executive, Bill Winters, said geopolitical fragmentation is creating new opportunities for Standard Chartered. According to him, companies are moving part of their production from China to Southeast Asian countries and need new banking relationships and financing mechanisms in these markets.

Winters named the transition to a low-carbon economy, rising wealth in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, changes in banking infrastructure, geopolitical fragmentation, and the digitalization of money among the key trends of the next decade. In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered this month launched tokenized deposits and tested a liquidity mechanism to support Ant International’s investments in tokenized money market funds.

At the same time, the division of the global economy may complicate cross-border operations due to trade restrictions, political instability, and differing regulatory requirements in the countries where the bank operates.

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