In Tanzania, the net profit of telecommunications and payments company Vodacom Tanzania for the six months ended September 30, 2026, rose by 182.7% to 117.8 billion Tanzanian shillings, or about $44 million. A year earlier, the figure stood at 41.7 billion shillings. The Rio Times reports, citing the company’s interim results for the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

Revenue and operating results

Vodacom Tanzania’s revenue increased by 19% to 1.08 trillion shillings, or approximately $407 million. At the same time, service revenue, which excludes handset sales, grew by 20.8%. EBITDA rose by 33.1% to 425.8 billion shillings, while operating profit increased by 126.9% to 239 billion shillings.

The company attributed the substantial increase in operating profit to a 13% reduction in depreciation expenses. In the previous year, these expenses included accelerated depreciation of equipment replaced under a network modernization program. Excluding the effect of those prior-year expenses and currency fluctuations, underlying EBITDA increased by 26.6%, according to the company’s estimate.

Growth in M-Pesa and mobile internet

Revenue from the M-Pesa mobile payments service increased by 26.2% to 443.3 billion shillings. Its number of users grew by 14.1%, while the value and number of transactions, according to Vodacom Tanzania, each rose by nearly 40%.

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Mobile internet revenue grew by 24.6% to reach 319.2 billion shillings. The number of smartphone users increased by 15.3%, while data traffic rose by 19.2%. In contrast, voice service revenue increased by 5.5% to 174.5 billion shillings.

Network investments

The number of customers, according to the company’s internal methodology, grew by 17% to 29.2 million. Vodacom Tanzania’s capital expenditure increased to 246 billion shillings from 150.8 billion shillings a year earlier, with funds directed toward modernizing the radio network and expanding 4G and 5G coverage.

The company expects service revenue to grow at low double-digit rates in the medium term. The planned level of capital expenditure is set at 13–16% of revenue.

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