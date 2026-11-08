Princess Anne spoke at the Commonwealth Agriculture Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 3, 2026. She stressed that technology can help find solutions in the agricultural sector, but noted that no one can guarantee the weather, not even artificial intelligence.

As Daily Maverick reports, Princess Anne also told participants that she does not have a personal email address. The event in Century City was dedicated to the theme of opportunities for change in an interconnected world.

Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector

Princess Anne, who is president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, called the Western Cape Province an example of interaction between agriculture, research, education, technology, tourism and food production. She also noted South Africa's “extraordinary climate” and its long-standing impact on agricultural knowledge and production.

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According to her, agriculture remains a critically important sector because humanity depends on food producers. She expressed hope that conference participants would exchange approaches to problems shared by farmers, although solutions may differ depending on conditions in different countries.

Drought and Challenges for Farmers

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer said his department is preparing the region for drought risks linked to El Niño.

Entrepreneur Johann Rupert spoke about pressure on farmers due to unfavorable weather, wars around the world and taxes on the sector's real estate assets. He also raised the issue of water shortages, stressing the need for responsible treatment of this resource.

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