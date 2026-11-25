A coalition of attorneys general from 42 US states has intervened in Character AI’s bankruptcy proceedings, seeking to stop the sale of its users’ private chats and personal data. As TechCrunch reports, the proposed sale covers data from more than 21 million US accounts, including more than 2.1 million accounts registered to minors.

Data may be sold at auction

According to the prosecutors, the dataset includes users’ chat histories as well as other personal information, including IP addresses. Character AI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. At the same time, officials said that the company had previously assured consumers that their personal data would not be sold. In a blog post, Character AI also stated that users’ information would continue to be protected by its privacy policy.

The only disclosed anonymous bidder for the data is Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the company was registered in Delaware on November 13, 2026, and the following day Character AI selected it as the stalking-horse bidder for the auction scheduled for December 1. It is unknown what specific plans the buyer has for the chats.

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Prosecutors’ objections

The prosecutors state that the terms of the sale do not contain adequate safeguards for users. In their view, the data buyer would be able to use the data at its own discretion, including reselling it without disclosure, and would not be required to comply with Character AI’s privacy policy. They also claim that the company did not provide the court with as much information about potential security risks or the legal consequences of the deal as bidders received.

Bonta said that bankruptcy should not be used to circumvent federal and California consumer protection rules. In several states, including California, Colorado, New York, and Connecticut, chatbot safety laws are set to take effect on January 1, 2027. According to the prosecutors’ assessment, the sale of the data could lead to additional violations of these rules.

Earlier, another coalition of prosecutors also objected to a proposed $20 million deal with Disney. It provides for licensing Character AI’s intellectual property, but not access to users’ chats, and has not yet received final court approval.

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