Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the airport, Putin was met by Cai Qi, director of the General Office of Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s fifth-ranking official. As reported by the South China Morning Post, Cai Qi is the highest-ranking Chinese government representative to meet foreign leaders upon their arrival in Shenzhen for the APEC forum.

Airport ceremony

After descending the aircraft stairs, Putin and Cai Qi exchanged greetings through interpreters for about 40 seconds and shook hands. An honor guard representing the three branches of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army lined the red carpet. Ceremony participants waved Chinese and Russian flags and flowers.

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Also at the airport were Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and China’s ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui. After the ceremony, Putin’s motorcade headed to the Conrad hotel in Shenzhen’s Qianhai district in the city’s southwest, which, according to Kremlin correspondent Alexander Yunashev, was fully reserved for the Russian delegation.

Planned talks

According to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Putin is to meet Xi Jinping on Wednesday. They plan to discuss foreign policy issues, as well as Moscow’s recent contacts with Washington. This is expected to be their fourth official bilateral meeting this year and their fifth meeting overall.

A trilateral summit of the leaders of China, the United States and Russia is scheduled in Shenzhen on Thursday. US President Donald Trump was expected to arrive in the city later on Wednesday, according to the publication.

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