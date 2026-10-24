In Pakistan, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warned of risks to civilians during planned intelligence-based operations in designated areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He urged residents either to expel militants from their settlements or leave the areas where security forces will operate, The Express Tribune reports.

Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Sanaullah, militants are hiding among local residents and living next to civilians rather than operating openly. Law enforcement agencies are conducting intelligence-based operations in these areas. The official noted that militant groups usually number from three to 15 people, with about 70% of them located in areas designated for operations.

He also announced the establishment of a separate development committee for the territories affected by the operations. Sanaullah said that after the areas are cleared, the provincial authorities and civilian administration must maintain control over them so that militants cannot return or re-establish their presence there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to him, some areas previously had to be cleared three or four times because the provincial authorities and civilian administration did not fulfill the necessary duties.

Negotiations with the opposition

Separately, the adviser said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, had been sent a letter proposing a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss constitutional issues. Sanaullah stressed that the issue of the meeting should not concern “ego or stubbornness.”

He also stated that militants had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan and carried out attacks. Sanaullah claimed that training camps on the other side of the border are financed and operate with India’s support, and also said there were reports of Israel’s possible involvement in the attacks. He linked this to the closure of the border with Afghanistan by Pakistan’s armed forces and the suspension of trade through it.

Read us on