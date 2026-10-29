In Australia, racism has topped the annual list of concerns reported by ethnic communities in the state of Victoria for the first time. The Ethnic Communities’ Council of Victoria told ABC News Australia this ahead of the state election scheduled for November 28.

The council’s chief executive, Farah Farouque, said that anti-migrant rhetoric and talk of “monoculturalism” frighten some people and alienate others. According to her, some community members are also subjected to insults in the street. She expressed concern that such rhetoric could contribute to violent acts during the election period.

One Nation campaign materials

The migration debate has become a prominent campaign issue, although immigration policy does not fall within the powers of the state government. One Nation has promised the largest reduction in migration, while the Labor Party and the Coalition have also stated their intention to reduce migration flows to Australia.

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In Victoria, One Nation released controversial campaign videos targeting migrants. One of them shows a young man of African appearance with a machete and a suicide bomber who, according to ABC News Australia’s description, appeared to be of Middle Eastern descent. In another video, filmed during New Year celebrations in central Melbourne, the party’s state secretary urged viewers to “find a Western person.” The party insists that its materials are not racist.

Community reactions

One Nation’s leader in Victoria, Warren Pickering, said that more than 35% of the party’s members in the state were born overseas and said that the party seeks dialogue with all communities regardless of ethnic origin. One Nation Victoria did not respond to written questions about whether the party’s messages contribute to a sense of danger among migrants.

In Shepparton, where nearly one in five residents was born outside Australia, youth mental health worker Neha Samar said that a conversation with a friend about support for One Nation initially made her feel alienated. At the same time, the conversation prompted a broader discussion in the community about attitudes toward newcomers.

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