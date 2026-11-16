In South Korea, average real wages rose by only 0.2% in 2021–2025, while in the previous decade they increased by a cumulative 24%. This conclusion was published by the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI), Korea Herald reports. The institute linked the weak growth in workers’ purchasing power to declining productivity outside semiconductor manufacturing.

The gap between chips and other industries

Productivity in semiconductor manufacturing grew by an average of 8.5% annually in 2021–2025. At the same time, outside this sector, it declined by an average of 0.4% annually.

KDI measured productivity based on the financial statements of companies subject to external audits. The revenue-based indicator reflects the impact of technology, demand, selling prices and competitive conditions, and makes it possible to assess companies’ ability to raise wages.

Nominal wages in electronics manufacturing, which includes the semiconductor sector, rose by 21.6% over this period. At the same time, industries where the average real wage declined accounted for 53.2% of the workers analyzed by KDI.

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In the first half of the year, real wages in the country rose by 0.3%. However, regular pay — excluding overtime payments and special payments, including bonuses — fell by 0.3% after inflation was taken into account.

Financial pressure on businesses

The institute calculated that differences in productivity growth rates explain about one-third of the 9-percentage-point gap between changes in real regular wages in electronics manufacturing and other industries in 2021–2025. KDI noted that the small share of workers employed in the semiconductor industry limits its impact on the country’s average wage level.

The financial condition of companies outside the chip sector also worsened. The share of value added created by companies whose operating profit did not cover interest expenses for three consecutive years increased from 3.2% in 2021 to 6.2% in 2025.

KDI called on companies to develop higher value-added production and remove barriers to new businesses entering the market. The institute also stressed the need to support workers when changing jobs and retraining.

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