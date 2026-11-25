The European Banking Authority (EBA) has called on the European Commission to consider new rules for crypto companies that direct clients to decentralized finance (DeFi) services, primarily lending protocols. CoinDesk reports, citing the regulator’s report on the use of stablecoins in DeFi.

Gap in MiCA rules

The EBA notes that the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) applies to stablecoin issuers and crypto-asset service providers, but does not regulate services that operate fully decentralised and without an intermediary.

MiCA prohibits issuers and crypto companies from paying interest on e-money tokens. At the same time, stablecoin holders can lend them through DeFi protocols and earn income. According to the EBA, some crypto companies advertise access to such services as a way to earn on stablecoins.

What restrictions the regulator proposes

Among the measures proposed by the EBA are assessments of clients’ suitability for such products, additional risk disclosures, limits on leverage, and a ban on directing clients through DeFi to stablecoins not authorised in the EU. The regulator also proposed introducing a certification regime for DeFi lending protocols.

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Separately, the EBA drew attention to users’ access to tokens that are not authorised under MiCA. In a 2026 survey, 15% of respondents in Western Europe said they held Tether’s USDT, although this stablecoin is not approved under MiCA.

Scale of DeFi in Europe

According to DeFiLlama, at the beginning of 2026, the total value of assets locked in DeFi protocols exceeded $110 billion, before later falling to $67.5 billion. The EBA report states that in July 2026, this figure stood at $75 billion — about 3% of the total value of the crypto market. Germany, France and Spain are EU leaders in DeFi activity, but rank only 18th, 19th and 26th globally, respectively.

The EBA also noted that crypto companies provide access to DeFi through their own platforms, while AI agents are lowering technical barriers to entering the sector. According to a survey of European institutional investors, 42% of them expect to use DeFi by 2028.

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