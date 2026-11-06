In Singapore, the Land Transport Authority ordered Grab to suspend autonomous vehicle tests at certain intersections following an incident involving a schoolgirl in the Punggol area. One of the company’s vehicles nearly hit the girl while making a left turn, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Incident investigation

The regulator said it learned about the incident the following day and launched an investigation. According to preliminary data, the vehicle detected two pedestrians and continuously tracked their movements. After the traffic light turned green, the car began making a left turn.

The pedestrians initially remained still, but when the girl began crossing the road, the vehicle started braking and turned to the right. The safety operator inside the vehicle took control and continued braking and steering the car away from the pedestrian.

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Testing of a new route

The authority ordered Grab to halt tests at intersections of this type until the investigation is completed. The regulator will also assess whether the response of autonomous vehicles to similar situations should be adjusted.

Grab said that safety is the company’s top priority and that it is examining the circumstances of the incident together with the Land Transport Authority and its partner WeRide. According to the regulator, the vehicle was testing a new route ahead of the launch of an expanded on-demand transport service in Punggol.

Grab currently uses WeRide autonomous vehicles on two routes, while ComfortDelGro operates one route with Pony.ai vehicles. In September, Grab announced plans to increase its autonomous vehicle fleet from 10 to 50 within six months and expand services beyond Punggol.

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