Australian tennis player Rinky Hijikata has reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters tournament in Paris, France. In a match against world No. 31, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the 25-year-old won 2:6, 6:3, 7:5.

As ABC News Australia reports, this is Hijikata’s first career appearance in the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters event. Before the tournament, he was ranked 83rd in the world, and his performance in Paris lifted him into the top 60 for the first time in his career.

Victory in three sets

Hijikata lost the first set in 26 minutes. In the opening game of the second set, he saved a break point, then broke serve in the fourth game and maintained the advantage until the end of the set.

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In the deciding set, the Australian saved three break points when trailing 1:2. At 5:5, he earned his first break point on Etcheverry’s serve and converted it. In the next game, Hijikata served for the match: he opened the game with an ace and finished the contest with a cross-court forehand smash.

Luca van Assche will be the opponent

In the quarterfinals, Hijikata will play France’s Luca van Assche, who is ranked 47th. Van Assche defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in three sets, 7:5, 3:6, 6:4. Hijikata and van Assche have not met before.

In the previous round, Hijikata defeated 24-time Grand Slam tournament champion Novak Djokovic. The tennis player started the competition in qualifying and has already beaten five higher-ranked opponents on his way to the quarterfinals.

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