Rivian aims to automate up to 80% of factory tasks — InsideEVs

California-based American company Rivian plans to gradually assign up to 80% of tasks at its vehicle plants to robots. At the initial stage, automation is expected to cover about 20% of production operations, said company founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

As InsideEVs reports, robots equipped with artificial intelligence systems are first expected to be assigned repetitive operations in which workers take parts from containers and place them on special fixtures. Such systems are expected to recognize small differences in the positioning of components.

Automation of repetitive operations

According to Scaringe, at certain production areas, operations involving moving and placing parts can account for up to 50% of staff work. Conventional industrial robots are already used at vehicle plants, but they typically perform pre-programmed actions and require precise positioning of parts.

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Rivian seeks to use robots for tasks where there is some variability in conditions, while the work itself remains monotonous. The company has not specified when it will begin introducing these systems at production sites.

Development with Mind Robotics

For this purpose, Rivian is working with Mind Robotics, a company that the electric vehicle manufacturer spun off last year to develop autonomous driving and physical AI technologies. Rivian and Mind Robotics teams have also brought in specialists from the consumer electronics sector, including those with experience in tactile technologies.

Engineers recorded production operations on video and then provided the footage to software to analyze the actions in each frame. Based on this analysis, the system can generate commands for robots, and its model, according to Scaringe, is expected to improve over time.

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