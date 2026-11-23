Rock band Cheap Trick performed on Sunday at the Sound Board theater in Detroit for the last time before an indefinite break from touring. As Rolling Stone reports, the musicians did not deliver lengthy farewell speeches and instead played a regular set featuring hits from the 1970s.

First break in 50 years

Last month, the band canceled all performances scheduled for 2027 and said it would take a lengthy break after fulfilling its commitments this year. In a subsequent statement, Cheap Trick explained that after decades of touring, they need rest and that the decision is not related to their health.

The musicians planned to play concerts in November before beginning their first break in 50 years. Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 1977, the band has toured actively, playing headline shows and opening for other performers.

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Detroit setlist

The concert began with Dream Police. The band also performed Big Eyes, Stiff Competition, Heaven Tonight, I Know What I Want, I Want You To Want Me, and Surrender. The performance concluded with Auf Wiedersehen and Goodnight.

Before performing Surrender, vocalist Robin Zander thanked the audience and expressed hope for future meetings. In a Facebook post, the band described its two most recent performances as its last weekend of live shows for some time. Cheap Trick did not announce when it would return to touring.

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