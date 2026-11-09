Investigation reports Miller pressured US agencies — The Rio Times

A US investigation reported that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pressured US federal agencies for a year over issues related to Minnesota’s Somali community. As The Rio Times reports, his directives allegedly reached at least five government agencies and concerned food assistance, medical services, and international money transfers.

Call recording and officials’ position

According to the investigation, it is based on a recording of a conversation at the White House that took place in December 2025. It is claimed that, in approximately ten minutes, Miller asked officials nine times about fraud related to immigrants, Minnesota, and the state’s Somalis.

The Rio Times noted that it had not listened to the recording itself, and other media outlets have not independently confirmed it. Two administration officials who spoke with the investigation’s authors said that some colleagues would prefer to take a broader approach to combating fraud rather than focus on a specific group of immigrants.

White House position and fraud case

A White House representative told the investigators that the conversation focused on eradicating fraud in Minnesota. White House spokesperson Lauren Bice said that President Donald Trump had launched a “total war against fraud throughout the federal government.”

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The article mentions the case of the nonprofit organization Feeding Our Future, which prosecutors valued at approximately $250 million. According to the publication, the organization defrauded the federal child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its leader, Aimee Bock, was sentenced in May 2026 to 500 months in federal prison.

Monitoring international transfers

On August 7, 2026, the US Treasury Department’s FinCEN unit renewed for 180 days a requirement for certain banks and money transfer companies in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, which include Minneapolis and Saint Paul. They must report international transfers of $3,000 or more. The US Treasury said that some funds from fraud schemes in Minnesota had been laundered abroad.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the United States. At the same time, The Rio Times stresses that most Somalis in the state are not accused of any wrongdoing.

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