The U.S. stock market saw its strongest daily gain since April 2025 on Monday after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia’s chief executive officer. The S&P 500 rose about 5%, the Nasdaq gained 6.5%, and the Dow Jones climbed 3%; Nvidia shares jumped 33%, Fortune reports.

The market partially recouped its decline

Despite the rally, the combined market value of companies in the S&P 500 recovered only about $3 trillion of the roughly $8 trillion lost over six weeks after the record high on October 6. Thus, the value of companies in the index was still approximately $5 trillion below its peak level.

As of the close of trading on Friday, the S&P 500 had fallen 3.7%, the technology-heavy Nasdaq had declined 5.3%, and the industrial Dow Jones had dropped 1.9%. Before Monday’s rebound, the combined value of companies in the S&P 500 had declined by more than 11% from the approximately $70 trillion level recorded on October 6.

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Investors assess returns from AI

The stock decline came amid concerns over companies’ spending on artificial intelligence and whether these investments can justify high business valuations. Nvidia, despite quarterly revenue exceeding $100 billion for the first time in the company’s history, lost 23% of its share value in the week before Monday.

Micron Technology shares fell nearly 24% over that period, while AMD and Broadcom quotes declined by double-digit percentages. Shares of Claude developer Anthropic closed at around $87 on Monday, down 1.4% for the day.

Ocean Park Asset Management Chief Investment Officer James St. Aubin said Huang’s return restored some confidence in trading shares of AI companies, but did not resolve the main question of whether massive investment in artificial intelligence development will pay off.

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