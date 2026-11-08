In South Africa, the SACP won 271 seats in its first independent run in local elections, receiving 2.38% of the vote nationwide. Daily Maverick reports. The SACP’s result exceeded that of the Patriotic Alliance, which won 192 seats.

Break with the ANC

For 32 years and 14 elections, SACP members and supporters traditionally backed the African National Congress (ANC) within the Tripartite Alliance, which also includes the Cosatu trade union federation. This time, the SACP decided to run separately, despite the ANC’s dissatisfaction.

During the campaign, the SACP removed from candidate lists party members who had initially been included in them. Leading SACP figures, including Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and former party leader Blade Nzimande, had to determine their political position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The ANC remained the largest political force: the party has slightly more than 30% nationwide, controls 53 councils and leads in another 128. Its representatives won 3,248 seats. At the same time, Daily Maverick calls the SACP’s independent campaign the effective end of the Tripartite Alliance.

Regional support and possible alliances

The SACP won four seats in the industrial townships of Nelson Mandela Bay, where the National Union of Metalworkers has strong positions. The party also gained support in the Limpopo and North West provinces but performed more weakly in Gauteng.

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila told SABC that the party would hold a second Conference of the Left, at which it will determine its possible allies. Among the SACP’s priorities for communities and local councils, Daily Maverick lists an audit of water supply and sanitation systems, eliminating bucket toilets, community safety, using municipal land for affordable housing, and accountability of council members.

Read us on