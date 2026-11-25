On November 25, Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni provinces of Hodeidah, Saada, and Amran. Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the military targeted the Houthis’ operational capabilities at the port of Hodeidah and destroyed a number of targets in Saada and Amran, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Strikes on Hodeidah

Before the attack, the Saudi side called on civilians to leave the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah. Local sources reported explosions in the city. Houthi representatives claimed that the strikes targeted the airport and areas outside the city, without mentioning an attack on the port.

Hodeidah, located on the Red Sea coast, is one of Yemen’s key ports and an important route for supplying goods to the country. Its importance to the Houthis also makes the port one of the focal points of efforts to prevent weapons supplies to the group.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Saudi strikes followed a Houthi drone attack on a building in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. According to Arab News, 11 people were injured, including citizens of Saudi Arabia, India, Nepal, and Egypt. Al-Maliki said that deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects would receive a “decisive response.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting several drones in the Eastern Province, including four in the Ras Tanura area, an important center of the kingdom’s oil industry. Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

Fighting and British assistance

The internationally recognized government of Yemen, which is supported by Riyadh, said its forces had halted the Houthis’ advance toward Aden and retaken strategic heights in Al Jawf province. These claims of battlefield successes have not been independently confirmed.

According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, more than 364,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since the beginning of August due to renewed fighting in Yemen. Because of the danger, about 350,000 children in Taiz province missed a measles and rubella vaccination campaign, while more than 30,000 infants risk missing routine vaccinations.

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against the Houthis. British Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty also announced cooperation with the Yemeni coast guard to intercept illegal weapons shipments to the Houthis and confirmed the provision of defensive military support to Saudi Arabia, including air defense, air-to-air refueling, and Typhoon fighter support.

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