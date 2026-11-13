In the United States, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said he will run for Senate majority leader in the next Congress. His opponent will be Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Call for new leadership

Van Hollen explained his decision by the results of the midterm elections, after which the Democratic Party gained power. According to him, Americans “called for change,” and the party needs new leadership to respond to this demand.

“This is not about one particular person — it is about responding to the call of the American people,” the senator said. The Guardian reports on Van Hollen’s nomination.

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Vote in December

The election of the Democratic caucus leader will take place in early December behind closed doors and by secret ballot. It will be the first competitive contest for the position of Senate Democratic leader in decades.

After Van Hollen’s announcement, Schumer said he welcomed a discussion of the caucus’s future and its further work. He also said Democrats have 55 seats in the Senate “and that number could still grow,” and that he has sufficient support to continue serving as Democratic leader. Earlier, Schumer told the Associated Press that he would win the vote.

According to the publication, the issue of Schumer’s re-election has already divided the Democratic caucus, and many senators are not publicly disclosing whom they will vote for. After the elections, Schumer discussed with Democratic senators the formation of an agenda for 2027.

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