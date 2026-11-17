US senators raised the issues of suicide attempts among sailors, lengthy ship deployments, the US war with Iran, and shipbuilding problems during a hearing on the confirmation of Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. As The Hill reports, the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing lasted two and a half hours.

Cao has served as acting head of the Navy since April. Congressional approval is also required to confirm his nomination because seven years have not passed since the end of his active military service, as required by federal law.

Sailors’ mental health

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said that the Navy had not provided Congress with a full and transparent report on the effects of the prolonged deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on sailors and their families. Cao replied that he cares about personnel but does not determine the duration of deployments.

Cao previously told Senator Kirsten Gillibrand that eight sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group had attempted suicide during the prolonged deployment. During the hearing, he also confirmed that he had called reports of difficult conditions aboard the ship dishonest, citing conversations with sailors.

Senator Mark Kelly said his office receives complaints about conditions on the USS George Washington and in the Boxer amphibious ready group. According to him, one parent reported that their child had suffered significant weight loss due to a lack of food and basic hygiene supplies, as well as weight loss among Marines.

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Iran, shipbuilding and briefings

Senator Tammy Duckworth repeatedly asked Cao whether he had advised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to end the war with Iran because of its impact on Navy readiness. Cao replied that Hegseth knows his position on force readiness and the burden on sailors.

Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the official about the daily cost of the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Cao said he did not know the exact costs, and when asked about the extent of damage after Iranian strikes on the US base in Bahrain, he replied that a full assessment had not yet been conducted.

Senator Tim Kaine also asked Cao whether the Navy was considering returning to steam catapults on aircraft carriers instead of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system. Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said that returning to steam systems was unacceptable.

Senators from both parties criticized the Pentagon for holding some classified briefings only for Republicans. Cao promised that, if confirmed, he would openly inform the entire Senate and Congress.

Cao was also criticized for failing to provide Congress with prompt information about the removal of three leaders of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS South Dakota. He said an investigation was underway into an incident that nearly led to an accident and acknowledged that he had no excuse for the delay in informing lawmakers.

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