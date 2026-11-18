In the United States, delivery service DoorDash has agreed to acquire delivery service Instacart for $17 billion in cash and stock. As Fortune reports, DoorDash offered $65 per Instacart share — 26% above the closing price before reports of a possible takeover emerged.

Instacart’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal, but it still must be approved by the company’s shareholders and regulators, including in Canada and Israel. Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported that the U.S. Department of Justice may review the merger. The Federal Trade Commission did not comment on a possible review. The companies expect to close the deal in late 2027 or in the first half of 2028.

Overlap on boards of directors

The presence of Sequoia Capital partners on the boards of both companies is drawing attention to the deal. Investment firm partner Alfred Lin sits on DoorDash’s board, while another Sequoia partner, Ravi Gupta, is Instacart’s lead independent director. Instacart explicitly names DoorDash as a competitor in its annual report, while DoorDash used Instacart to benchmark executive compensation in 2021–2025.

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Stanford Law School professor Mark Lemley believes such ties may weaken competition because directors have fiduciary duties to companies that compete with one another. In his view, such a situation may also create incentives for competitors to merge.

Antitrust context

DoorDash began expanding grocery and retail goods delivery in 2020, while Instacart partners with Uber Eats to deliver restaurant meals. In 2025, Instacart generated $3.7 billion in revenue, while DoorDash generated $13.7 billion.

Fortune also notes that Bloomberg reported on a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into a similar arrangement at venture firm Andreessen Horowitz: its representatives sit on the boards of Databricks and Fivetran. A Columbia Law Review study found 4,632 instances in which employees of one investment fund sat on the boards of competing companies.

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