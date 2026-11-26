Swiss financial market regulator FINMA has formally approved UBS’s recovery plan for the first time since the integration of Credit Suisse. At the same time, the regulator found its main strategy for resolving a potential crisis feasible in principle, CNBC reports.

Resolving a potential crisis

FINMA said UBS’s ability to undergo a resolution process without major disruption to the economy had improved following the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse in 2023. The regulator pointed to progress in implementing the emergency plan and preparing resolution mechanisms for the entire banking group.

The preferred strategy envisages recapitalizing and restructuring the bank using loss-absorbing bonds. According to FINMA, the aim of this approach is to avoid state support for solvency and the use of emergency legislation.

The regulator also said that in the event of a crisis, authorities should be able to choose the option offering the best prospects for maintaining financial stability and the uninterrupted operation of systemically important functions.

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Dispute over capital requirements

At the same time, UBS faces a parliamentary debate on tightening capital requirements for its foreign subsidiaries. The economic committee of the lower chamber of Switzerland’s parliament supported a proposal requiring the bank to provide such units with 90% of the highest-quality Common Equity Tier 1, or CET1, capital.

The upper chamber of parliament approved the 90% threshold in September. Previously, the Swiss government proposed setting the requirement at 100%, while UBS insists it should not exceed 50%.

The bank said the committee’s recommendation would mean an excessive tightening of capital requirements that are already among the strictest in the world in Switzerland. UBS estimates that the new rules would require an additional $16 billion in capital. The lower chamber of parliament is due to consider the proposal on December 16.

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