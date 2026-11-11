UNIFIL detains Israeli civilian at Lebanon border — Jerusalem Post

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel detained an Israeli civilian who illegally crossed the border into Lebanon in the Rosh HaNikra area. The man climbed over the gate of a UNIFIL post in Ras al-Naqoura and entered its territory.

As The Jerusalem Post reports, UN forces soon found the civilian near the border. He was handed over to the Israel Defense Forces, returned to Israeli territory, and then transferred to police for further action and questioning.

Statements by UNIFIL and the Israeli army

The Israel Defense Forces said they deployed units to the Rosh HaNikra crossing after receiving a report that an Israeli citizen had crossed the border. Following an initial assessment, the military said the person may have been in an unstable mental state, but the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Israeli army also stressed that crossing the border is prohibited, dangerous, and a violation of the law. A UNIFIL spokeswoman said the civilian illegally crossed the Blue Line from Israeli territory. According to her, he was returned south of the Blue Line, while the UN mission is separately examining the circumstances of the incident.

Fire opened on patrol

That same evening, in a separate incident, a UNIFIL patrol near the village of Wadi Jilu, southeast of Tyre in southern Lebanon, came under fire. According to the mission, around a dozen shots were fired in the direction of the patrol. UNIFIL personnel returned fire, after which the shooting stopped.

UNIFIL reported that none of its personnel were injured. The organization called on Lebanese authorities to promptly investigate the shooting, identify those involved, and hold them accountable.

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