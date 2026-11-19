The Monetary Authority of Singapore has placed tokenized bills worth S$100 million, or about US$77.5 million. Settlement for the sale was conducted using wholesale central bank digital currency, CoinDesk reports.

Demand exceeded the amount offered

Five banks submitted bids at the November 6 auction, with their combined volume more than twice the amount offered. Singapore’s DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank, as well as the Singapore branches of HSBC and Standard Chartered, took part in the auction.

The bills have a four-week maturity date of December 4. Banks can use them as collateral for loans between participants in the same network. Last year, DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank already used this network to settle overnight loans in digital Singapore dollars.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Settlement via blockchain

The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued the bills directly on its own blockchain, without the need to reconcile the tokens with a separate ownership registry. Buyers paid for the securities with wholesale central bank digital currency on a network designed to simultaneously conduct the cash and securities legs of a transaction.

Chia Der Jiun, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said the Singapore Dollar Test Network is planned to be transformed into the SG Digital Ledger settlement service. In 2027, the regulator intends to invite more financial institutions to practical trials, expand the issuance of such instruments and test broader use of bills as collateral.

Read us on