Singaporean authorities have barred businesswoman Alice Huang from re-entering the country amid an investigation into the possible diversion of servers that may have contained Nvidia chips. As CNBC reports, Huang was questioned in June 2025 as the CEO, board chair and key controller of Megaspeed International.

In February 2026, Singaporean authorities concluded that they did not have sufficient evidence that Huang had committed violations related to the declarations examined in the case. However, she was barred from returning to the country after it was determined that she had provided inaccurate information by downplaying her role in Megaspeed.

Investigation into server shipments

The investigation into several companies and officials, including Megaspeed International, has been ongoing since February 2025. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said it is examining whether servers exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the domestic market may subsequently have been diverted to another destination, contrary to declarations submitted in Singapore.

On Friday, a fifth person in the fraud case was charged with 41 counts. The case concerns computer servers that may have contained Nvidia chips and were exported to Malaysia. According to prosecutors' information made public in March of the previous year, the value of the alleged transactions in the broader case amounted to about $390 million.

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Requests to the United States

Singapore also said it had received limited assistance from U.S. authorities in the investigation, which has been ongoing for about a year. Police requested information from U.S. server supplier Super Micro Computer Inc., but the company provided limited assistance, according to Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs.

Singapore first raised the matter with U.S. authorities in July 2025 and repeatedly renewed its requests from September of that year. The ministry noted that the country does not enforce other states' unilateral export restrictions, but expects companies to take foreign export-control rules into account in their international operations.

The United States has restricted exports of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips to China since 2022. The share of Nvidia revenue associated with Singapore rose to 22% in the quarter ending in July 2025, compared with 8% in 2023. At the same time, Singapore's trade ministry estimated that chips physically delivered to the country accounted for less than 1% of Nvidia's revenue.

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