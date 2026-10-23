African elephant Madhubala, kept at Safari Park in Karachi, Pakistan, has regained about 85% of her ability to walk after a severe deterioration in her health. Veterinarian Amir Khalil of the international organization Four Paws told Al Jazeera about this. According to him, the animal lost more than 200 kg and was so weak that she could not safely get back up after lying down.

Khalil said that as part of Madhubala's rehabilitation, she was prescribed medication, wound treatment and leg massages with a high-pressure water jet. The veterinarian noted that the elephant's wounds were improving and that she was responding well to the care program.

Two of four sisters survived

Madhubala was one of four elephant calves brought to Pakistan from Tanzania in 2009. She and her sister Noor Jehan were kept at Karachi Zoo, while the other two elephants, Sonya and Malika, were at Safari Park.

Noor Jehan died on April 22, 2023, at the age of 17. According to the report, she had a tusk infection and suffered from malnutrition and stress. In November 2024, Madhubala was moved to Safari Park, where she was reunited with Sonya and Malika. However, on December 8 of the same year, Sonya, who was about 19 years old, died after collapsing in her enclosure.

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Park management initially reported possible heart failure. At the same time, Four Paws said subsequent findings pointed to a severe bacterial infection linked to an advanced abscess on her leg. The organization linked Sonya's death to prolonged inadequate living conditions and malnutrition.

Disputes over living conditions

Madhubala and Malika had previously been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Madhubala's veterinarian said recent tests no longer show a positive result for her. Malika currently remains with Madhubala at Safari Park, where the elephant enclosure covers about 14 hectares.

Activist Jude Allen, who cared for Noor Jehan before her death, criticizes conditions at Safari Park. According to him, visitors can get close to the elephants and feed them, although what was supposed to become a sanctuary has effectively turned into a zoo. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said city authorities had worked with veterinarians to treat Madhubala and were ready to cooperate with organizations involved in animal welfare.

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