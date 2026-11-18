In Germany, GLS Group and Geopost, which operates on the local market under the DPD brand, plan to establish a joint venture in parcel delivery. The new company will operate under the GLS brand, have around 150 sites and approximately 15,000 employees, Der Spiegel reports.

Plans for market share

The companies expect the joint venture to have combined revenue of more than €4 billion and deliver around 700 million parcels annually. According to Handelsblatt, this would correspond to roughly 20% of the German market. By comparison, market leader DHL delivered 2 billion parcels in Germany last year and generated revenue of €8.2 billion.

The deal still has to undergo standard corporate and regulatory approvals, as well as employee co-determination procedures. GLS Group CEO Karl Pfaff called the creation of the joint venture an important milestone for the German parcel market. Geopost CEO Yves Delmas said the aim was to create a stronger and more competitive network for customers in Germany and Europe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation has continued since 2024

GLS Germany and DPD have been cooperating since October 2024, including in the operation of parcel drop-off and collection points. Since March 2026, the companies have also been developing the joint Inboxx parcel locker network. By the end of 2030, it is expected to cover around 25,000 sites.

The new company plans to invest more than €500 million over the coming years. In an interview with Handelsblatt, the executives did not rule out possible staff reductions, but Pfaff stressed that the main goal was profitable growth. According to him, the joint network should operate more efficiently due to greater route density and shorter distances between courier stops.

Read us on